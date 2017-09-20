Nana Addo has lost fight against corruption – Lawyer

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-20

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505889104_210_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo talks too much. He must crack the whip on corruption and stop talking, lawyer Abraham Amaliba has said.

According to the private legal practitioner, the president’s commitment towards the fight against corruption is nothing to write home about.

In the view of lawyer Amaliba, Presdient Akufo-Addo has failed in his fight against corruption and he has also lost respect because of his inability to deal with the canker.

President Akufo-Addo should have given a strong signal with the allegation of bribery leveled against Boakye Agyarko when he appeared before the vetting committee. The lawyer said the president should have stayed the appointment of Agyarko until investigations into the matter were concluded.

The president lost my respect when he gave Agyarko his appointment instrument before parliament came out with its findings. That is not a person that claims to be fighting corruption.

‘’The fight against corruption is not about talking…The president enjoys talking but the fight against corruption should be fought head on. He should learn from the Tanzanian president and stop talking.’’

On the appointment of Special Prosecutor he said, we do not need a Special Prosecutor rather the president can appoint one of his Deputy Attorney General to that office.

‘’We didn’t even need a Special Prosecutor. Is the Special Prosecutor not going to be a human being? When he [Nana Addo] was Attorney General, he prosecuted NDC officials including former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who is today his best friend…We have three Attorney Generals, why can’t you appoint one of them as the Special Prosecutor? It will be waste of money to appoint a Special Prosecutor.

This is the first time we have three Attorney Generals and so why can’t you appoint one of them? He stressed that Nana Addo was not a a Special Prosecutor when he prosecuted some state officials over corrupt practices hence he should act now.