Nana Addo benefited from A-Plus’ lies to become President – Amaliba

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-20

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505889735_7_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) legal team, lawyer Abraham Amaliba has posited that, the matter involving musician A-Plus and two Deputy Chiefs of Staff is deeply rooted in politics.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police yesterday [Monday] cleared the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye of any wrongdoing.

A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility.

But commenting on the issue, lawyer Amaliba said the matter goes beyond the clearance because there is some level of politics in the matter. He lamented how Kwame A-Plus accused former President Mahama and some of his appointees of being corrupt even when he had no evidence to buttress it and yet the NPP hailed and believed him.

‘’A-Plus accused former President Mahama and some of his appointees of being corrupt even without evidence. The NPP hailed and believed him and even composed a song out of it. But today, they are feeling uncomfortable because he [A-Plus] accused them of being corrupt.

They are now demanding for evidence. And so that is the political angel of it. Why did they believe in the accusation leveled against Mahama without evidence and yet they are now demanding for evidence.

He described it as a double standard and hypocrisy in our body politics stressing President Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from the lies of A-Plus to become president.

‘’Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from the lies of A-Plus and today he is the president. He [Nana Addo] praised him [A-Plus] in his acceptance speech and praised him.

The same person today is saying that your government is corrupt and you are uncomfortable and that you want evidence, that is a double standard,’’ he told Rainbow Radio’s Kwame Tutu. Meanwhile, he has suggested that the musician is not liable to any prosecution unless the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff initiate a civil case against him.