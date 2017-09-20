My quest to modernise Ghana unwavering – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his quest to modernise Ghana is resolute and unwavering.

The President disclosed this when he addressed attendees of the 33rd awards GALA of the Africa -America Institute held at the Mandarin Oriental building in Manhattan, New York City, where he received the AAI 2017 National Achievement Award.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Ghana is a country blessed with many natural and human resources and that with prudent management and deployment of these resources, the country will attain higher heights of development.

The award

The award according to the Africa-America Institute is to honour the People of Ghana. The institute added that the award is to recognize President Akufo-Addo and the People of Ghana for the continued leadership and excellence in promoting democracy, accountability and peaceful transition of power.

The AAI 2017 annual awards GALA also honoured Nicole Amarteifio, Creator, Producer and Director of the TV show, “An African City”, Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and Bozoma Saint-John, Chief Brand Officer of UBER.

The awarding institution

Founded in 1953, The Africa-America Institute (AAI) is a premier US-based international organization dedicated to strengthening human capacity of Africans and promoting the continent’s development through higher education and skills training, convening activities, program implementation and management.

Their primary model is that they identify capacity-building projects and coordinate the programmatic, financial administration and evaluation necessary to deliver high-impact results.

AAI also raises funds to provide scholarships to smart and under-resourced students to attend top-performing African universities and they develop programs that focus on increasing the skills of the next generation of African youth so that they become globally competitive. AAI alumni are at the forefront of Africa’s public, non-profit, and private sectors.