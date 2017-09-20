Military clashes with Woyome over valuation of his property

Business man Alfred Agbesi Woyome <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505888421_354_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Armed military personnel on Tuesday clashed with Alfred Woyome to value his property.

Reports say the security operatives numbering over 25, made up of personnel from the National Security, military and officials from the Ghana Valuation Board besieged the residence of Mr. Woyome to value the building to offset the GHS51.2million the Government of Ghana is trying to retrieve from him.

Mr. Woyome is said to have questioned how the military personnel secured a court warrant to come and value his property.

In a bid to prevent the security operatives from entering into some parts of his Trassaco home, a police officer reportedly pointed a gun at Mr. Woyome’s wife claiming that he was being recorded.

In an interview with Star Fm, Mr. Woyome said he only allowed the security operatives into his home after they produced what looked like “an order from the Supreme Court.”

According to him, the security officers taunted him after one of them had pointed a gun on his wife.

Mr. Woyome added that he is willing to repay the GHc51million but added that he is being harassed by the state.

