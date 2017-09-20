Media publications of Kwesi Botchwey’s report are false – Ade Coker

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: otecfmghana.com

2017-09-20

Ade Coker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505942986_706_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Greater Accra regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Joseph Nii Ade Coker has stated emphatically that all media publications of the Kwesi Botchwey report are false and concocted.

According to him, it is only the general secretatry of the party, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the national chariman who have copies of the the 455-page report, subtitled “listening to the voice of the grassroots”.

The daily guide newspaper has for some days been serializing the report in its publications but Mr Ade Coker claims the reports are untrue and should be ignored.

”Let me tell you, apart from the general secretary and the national chairman who have custody of Kwesi Botchwey’s report, nobody and take it from me nobody has it,” he emphasized.

He disclosed that though he does not have a personal copy of the Kwesi Botchwey report, he has been briefed the contents of the report by the author himself.

Mr Coker explains that based on the recommendations of Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, the NDC in the greater Accra region has taken it upon themselves to find out the problems by touring all the constituencies.

Mr Ade coker however believes that criticism against the recently held NDC unity walk are misplaced because it will go a long way to help the healing process the party has started based on the recommendations of the report.

”As far as the greater Accra is concerned, this type of a walk is part of the healing process that we had already started long before people even dreamt of embarking. We are way ahead of what people are doing,” he added.