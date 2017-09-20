Maiden African Air Expo gets $15,000 Turkish Airlines support

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines is supporting the maiden African Air Expo, scheduled to take place from October 24-26, 2017 in Accra, with an amount of $15,000 (GHC 65,000).

The contribution of the airline, which flies to more than 20 destinations around the world, is to ensure that Ghana successfully holds the well-advertised event.

Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) are the hosts of the event while Dubai-based 4M Events, organisers of the acclaimed Abu Dhabi Air Expo, are the event organisers.

The event is to serve as an ideal medium for the exchange of aviation-related know-how, fostering of closer collaboration between airlines operating in the country and their foreign counterparts who are expected to be in attendance. It will also provide the opportunity for service providers to meet potential clients.

Turkish Airlines, which has been operating in Ghana for years, noted that the event is an opportunity to put Ghana on the world aviation map.

The airline’s vast network in Africa, from where it connects passengers to destinations — the Americas, Asia, and Europe via Istanbul — makes it the carrier of choice for passengers seeking a great travelling experience at a competitive price.

It is currently offering passengers heavily discounted fares in its Turkish Airlines Sales Festival from Accra to major destinations such as Washington for $999; Amsterdam, $539; Dubai, $549; London, $639; and New York, $999.Under the promotion, passengers are to book by October 1, 2017, for travel before March 31, 2018.

The Turkish Airlines Sales Festival is an opportunity for families to purchase their Christmas holiday tickets early and save hundreds of dollar.