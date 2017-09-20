Kofi Jumah lauds Akufo-Addo over Founder’s Day

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Former member of Parliament for the Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah has rubbished criticisms against the president’s proposal to introduce a founders day to be held on 4th of August every year.

President Nana Akufo Addo has for some days received criticisms from a section of Ghanaians and political figures for his proposal for founders days to celebrate founding fathers of Ghana.

Benard Mornah of the PNC and general secretary of the NDC, Mr Asiedu Nketia have described the proposal as an attempt to dilute the efforts of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and manipulate the history of the entire country.

Speaking in an interview with Otec FM, the GIHOC chief executive officer says such criticisms hold no water as he believes past heroes of the land must equally be celebrated to motivate others especially upcoming ones.

According to the outspoken former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly chief executive, Ghana as a country is big enough to have more than one hero even though Dr Kwame Nkrumah stands tall.

He added that there have been exceptional leaders before and after Dr. Nkrumah who have toiled with their blood and sweat in the interest of the country, and deserve to be honored for their contribution towards the country’s development.