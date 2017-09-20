Interior Ministry declares September 21 ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’

Prior to this, 21st September which is Nkrumah’s birthday was observed as the Founders Day <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505866888_244_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Interior Ministry has confirmed 21st September as a statutory holiday and directed that the day be observed accordingly.

A statement signed by Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister indicates that the day which is Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday will be observed as the “KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY” nationwide.

A fierce debate sprang up after President Akufo-Addo proposed legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 as Founders Day, instead of September 21 which marks the birthday of Ghana’s first President. He proposed that September 21 be observed as ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’.

Many have accused President Akufo-Addo of trying to alter history and undermine Nkrumah’s role as Ghana’s founder.

Prior to this, September 21 has always been observed as Founders day, a day when Ghana’s first President; Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is celebrated and his works lauded. It also is a day to celebrate the birthday of Ghana’s ‘saviour’, several years after he passed on.

