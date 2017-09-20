If NPP loses an election, founders day date can be repealed – Dr Graham

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505879581_574_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo is proposing a legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 as Founders’ Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

Both days: August 4 and September 21, will be observed as public holidays, according to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, over the weekend.

The addition of the new date has generated mixed reactions as some are in favour and others are not.

Dr Yaw Graham, Coordinator of the Third World Network who believes the change in date is not important says “we can discuss Nkrumah, his faults and all but still recognize that he is a preeminent person in this country’s history…”

He also believes “the fact that the NPP came along and felt that they could change what the NDC had done with Nkrumah’s date shows that it is possible if the NPP lose an election, the date can change”.

Dr Graham was speaking in an interview on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Tuesday.

