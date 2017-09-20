I was appointed based on my competence – Akufo-Addo’s daughter responds to critics

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The director of the Creative Arts Council and daughter of President Akufo-Addo, Gyankromah Akufo-Addo, has said her critics will soon acknowledge her impact on the Creative Arts Council.

In March this year, the Tourism Minister Cathrine Afeku inaugurated a Creative Arts Council with a task to revise, ratify and implement the Creative Arts Bill and its passage into Law.

The council is headed by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo. Her appointment drew some criticism among members of the opposition party and industry players who questioned her background and efficiency in the Creative Arts Industry.

But Gyankromah Akufo-Addo in a radio interview said she was put there because of her competence as an individual and not because she is the daughter of the President.

“My father is very passionate about the creative art and I have always wanted to make my father proud, and in this stance I’m not there as his daughter but I’m there as someone he knows can do the job, who is qualified for the job and knows can do the job; has the experience for the job and passionate about the job. And my proof is to prove to my President that I’m capable of doing it”.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in consultation with key stakeholders, earlier this year, appointed a three-member team to lead the Creative Arts Council.

The team includes Mark Okraku Mantey, as President, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director, and actress BiBi Bright as Secretary.