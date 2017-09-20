GPHA Security, Ghana Navy organise water survival training for security personnel

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Security department of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Navy has organised a water survival training program for 30 security personnel at the port.

The training program was designed basically for the sea patrol unit of the department with the aim to better equip personnel with the necessary skills for ensuring safety of vessels, crew and all persons who engage the port anchorage and surrounding areas.

The training included day and night drills, basic communication, how to identify floods, diving off vessels together to seek asylum, rafting, turning over a capsized lifeboat, and how to use life jackets.

With this training, security on the Tema port waters is expected to be made sturdy in eliminating any dangers unlike previous occasions where some lives were unfortunately lost out of ignorance.

The Port Security Manager, Lt. Col. Nana Antwi-Darkwa who was impressed at the performance of the personnel said there was the need, for an increase in the number of sea patrol men to enhance their productivity.

“Once they work in the marine environment, if they should have any incident and they should go in for a rescue mission, they should have the capability to be able to respond positively and save lives. I would say my impression within the two weeks of training, that is, the initial training has been very good. I am impressed because from what I have seen, they have taken it very seriously,” he said.

He continued that “they have been able to perform the basic drills to survive, keep themselves together and be able to rescue people till they have a rescue team coming to their aid.”

Dennis Yaw Krah, the Chief Diver at the Eastern Naval Command emphasized the importance of teamwork and added that the training is primarily intended to prepare the patrol team to eliminate the incidence of loss of lives at the sea port.