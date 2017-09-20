Government to create 20 multinational companies in 4 years

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-19

Ministry of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Ministry of Business Development is embarking on an ambitious project that seeks to grow 20 indigenous companies into multinationals capable of competing globally within the next four years.

The companies which are expected to come from the country’s manufacturing sector aim at increasing the country’s competitiveness in the global manufacturing space and create jobs for the youth.

The Minister of Business Development, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, made this announcement at the ‘evening with’ programme which was organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

“There is going to be a deliberate effort to create at least 20 indigenous companies within four years and we will make sure they are globally competitive,” he stated.

He, therefore, called on the private sector to support the government in this regard since the government cannot do it all by itself.

Mr Awal also assured the private sector that the government would ensure their businesses grow, expand, employ more people and pay more taxes.

“We will continue to create the space and make sure that Ghana is open for business,” he noted.

“Ghana will be the most business-friendly country in Africa as we will continue to improve the macro-economic environment to ensure that businesses get the most conducive environment to thrive,” he added.

He also pointed out that the government wanted to create a private sector-led economy and therefore called on the private sector to challenge the government.

“Look for opportunities, take them, expand and the government is ready and willing to support you,” he stated.

Evening with Mr Akorlie

The ‘evening with’ programme had the Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) and the current CIMG Marketing Man of the Year, Mr Patrick Akorlie, speaking on the topic ‘Believing in Ghana; creating leaders for the nation’s development’.

Mr Akorlie described leadership as “believing in a cause and being capable of convincing others to take up the mantle to follow you and successfully achieving the cause.”

He said to be a good leader, one required knowledge, an analytical mind, competence, fortitude, trust, transparency and fair play.

“Right leadership is being aware of your needs as a community and having the right person in place to pull all the elements together for a desired solution that leads to equitable distribution of the benefit of the community and creates goodwill for generations to come,” he said.

“It is what we call legacy, something you do today that future generations come to thank you for and this must be done with a clear awareness of how it positions you as a people in the global environment,” he added.

Negotiations and trade-offs

The MD also pointed out that “a good leader must know what you have to give, how much of it you are capable of giving away and how much you need to get back.’’

He said trade-offs formed the basis of the politics and international relations of the world and determine whether one takes a bilateral, nationalist or protectionist stance.

He said it was, therefore, necessary for a good leader to look at ways to ensure the trade-offs lead to the growth, development, sustenance and survival of the entity or nation.