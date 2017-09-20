Ghana’s thirst to prosper unquenchable – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the determination of the country to prosper cannot be stopped by any force.

According to him, “What our history has taught us is that the spirit of the Ghanaian, in his or her quest for peace, progress and prosperity, cannot be quenched. We are a determined lot, who cannot be deterred.”

He made these remarks after receiving The National Achievement Award by The Africa-America Institute on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at The New York Public Library.

Mr Akufo-Addo said the country must decentralise more and evolve more power with corresponding resources to the base of the political system and to the people, in the regions, communities, and localities.

For him, “we must create wealth and restore happiness to our nation” and this, he said “we can only do when we have a powerful private sector, with a strong sense of enterprise, innovation and creativity, and an educated and skilled population that is capable of competing in the global marketplace”.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government wants to create a society of opportunities and incentives.

“We have to build a confident Ghana which is united, at peace with itself and takes pride in its diversity, and which continues to pursue its Pan-African vocation. It will not be easy. We have no illusions whatsoever about the nature of the task that we face, but I know that Ghanaians will rise to the occasion; they always do. The Black Star is going to shine and shine and shine,” he added.