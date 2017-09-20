Free SHS to take GHC1b next year – Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-20

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505916968_340_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government will commit GHC1billion on its flagship Free Senior High School programme next year.

“Next year we will spend about a billion cedis on free SHS because it is money worth spending and we will do it because it is our pride,” he announced Tuesday in a speech at the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco).

“We believe the key to unlock our economic progress as a nation is education and that is why Nana Akufo-Addo has not reneged his campaign promise.

“We know that it is possible and we are not going to be limited in our thinking by impossibility thoughts: our thoughts are thoughts of possibility. We know that when you start a policy such as this, you cannot stop; it has to be sustained and by the grace of God it will be sustained.

We are not going to stop free senior high school education in Ghana. It is going to be sustained because it is our priority and once it is our priority we will call the budgetary resources for it,” he added.

He further noted that “Government as a matter of policy has required that there is Free senior high education in this country.” “The key to economic growth is technical change and the key to technical change is human capital and the key to human capital accumulation is education. We cannot go wrong as a country therefore if we invest in education.”

The policy was officially launched by the president, Akufo-Addo Tuesday, September 12, 2017.