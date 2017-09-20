Free SHS: OWASS appeals to gov’t for infrastructure

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-19

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505877042_585_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Authorities at the Opoku Ware Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, have appealed to government to help them improve their infrastructure to ensure the success of the Free Senior High School programme.

The headmaster of the School, Dr. Alexis Nimoh made the appeal when the Senior Minister, Yaw Osofo Marfo, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah and the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, visited the school as part of their monitoring of the programme in the Ashanti Region.

A total of 838 students were posted to the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS). 776 have so far been admitted.

But Dr. Nimoh said the school lacks furniture to accommodate all the new students, whiles they need help with a classroom block under construction which has been abandoned.

In 2016, the school converted its old libraries into a dormitory block, to accommodate the new students for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Dr. Nimoh added that, although the school is committed to the successful implementation of the government’s flagship Free SHS policy, its efforts were being undermined by the infrastructural deficits.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osofo Maafo, in response to the comment said he will ensure that the challenges are addressed.