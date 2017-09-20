Flush out foreigners in retail business or we’II stop filing our taxes – GUTA

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has threatened to instruct its members to cease filing their tax returns effective October 31, if government fails to stop foreigners from engaging in petty trading which is solely the reserve of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press conference, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman Mr. Amoateng said, they had wanted their members to stop filing their tax returns from October 1, in protest against the influx of foreigners in the retail business but decided to shift it to October 31 due to the implementation of the free senior high school.

He said, just as foreigners are not allowed to become ministers or even the president per our laws, foreigners are not entitled to retail business in the country and we have to flush them out.

GUTA had, in the past, raised numerous concerns about the influx of foreign businesses, owned particularly by Nigerians and Chinese onto the retail market. The traders argued that this development impacted negatively on their operations. However, we will not give this time, Mr. Amoateng said.

On his part, Secretary, Nana Poku charged government to enforce the Ghana Investment Promotion Council law which bars foreigners from engaging in teh retail business.

He said, given that the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 108, bars foreigners from engaging in the retail business, government should nbot face any difficulty in enforcing that law.