FIFA-U17 World Cup: Ghana to name squad on Thursday

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-09-20

Black Starlets <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505904351_435_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana has up to mid night Thursday to name the final 21 man squad for the 2017 FIFA World cup in India.

The Starlet are currently in Abu Dhabi on a pre-tournament camping.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian has a tough job to prune his squad from 24 to 21 players for the biennial competition.

The 21 man squad will be made of 3 goalkeepers and 18 players, Chairman of the Starlet management committee told footballmadeinghana.com.

He also added any player who do not make the final 21 man squad, will fly back to Ghana since the tournament requires only 21 players.

Ghana, two time world champions are paired with host India, South American gaints Colombia and USA