Don’t take any legal action against A Plus – Obiri Boahen

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-20

Kwame Asare Obeng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505897313_112_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotc Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has advised the deputy chiefs of staff against taking any legal action against Kwame A Plus who described them as “Stupid” and “Corrupt”.

According to him, they have been cleared by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service; an indication that they are clean and void of any dirt and that is the most important thing now.

He advised the two to temper justice with mercy and avoid any court action against the controversial musician, Kwame A Plus.

He advised A Plus to take a lesson from this and avoid such a shame in the future.

He said “Yes, Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor will be very right in hauling A Plus to court to sue him for damages. But I advise that they don’t do that. Everyone now knows they’re very clean as I always maintained ever since this spurious allegation was first made. A Plus should learn a lesson from this, that it doesn’t pay to spread such falsehood when you have no empirical evidence to back your allegation. He should be left to go scot free”.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday September 18, cleared the two senior government appointees of corruption describing the allegation levelled against them by A Plus as baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.

The Musician had accused Messers Jinapor and Asenso Boakye of corruption, claiming the duo had interfered in the management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and in his opinion that amounted to corruption.

But at the end of a comprehensive probe by the police, the investigative body concluded that:

“Their intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of public interest without and consistent with their duties as Chiefs of Staff. From the foregoing, the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.”