Don’t discuss work issues on social media – Cyber security expert

2017-09-20

A cyber security expert is advising individuals to cease the habit of posting or discussing work-related issues on social media as it could be harmful to the company or organization they work with.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, the Managing Consultant for Delta3 International, Mike Komla Etchi said people are fond of disclosing issues of what happens at their workplaces on social media either by venting their anger on their employers or colleagues.

According to him, it makes it easier for competitors of their company have a greater hand by taking advantage of the information available to them on social media which they use to destroy the reputation or image of the company or organization.

He, therefore, advised employees to desist from doing that because it proves how unprofessional they are since social media is meant for their private life.

“Social media as the name stipulates is mainly for your private life, you are interacting with friends you know and friends you don’t know. Now when you are at work it’s a professional environment, so if something is going on at work whether you like your work or hate your boss, it’s not appropriate to share on social media because once you share on social media you sharing it out to people in the world who have nothing to do with your job. They could be competitors and once they get hold of that information only God knows what they could do with that”.

Delta3 International, a Ghana-based Information Security Advisory Company with head office in UK organized their 2nd Cyber Security Awareness Workshop in Accra at the African Regent Hotel on Wednesday, September 20 to discuss issues related to cyber crimes and cyber security breach.

Mr Etchi addressing delegates from various private and public sector organizations at the workshop advised them to know how to successfully protect information assets by letting employees at every level get a basic understanding of the current threat landscape as well as their respective responsibilities in protecting their organization’s information assets.

The main objective of the workshop was to enable participants learn how to safely protect themselves and their organizations from security risks and possible cyber attacks by identifying many of the common risks associated with using computers, mobile devices and the internet.