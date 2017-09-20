Crown Medical Centre opens at Adenta West

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-20

Dr Sadat Bawa, the Medical Director of Crown Medical Centre, has called on Ghanaians to desist from self-medication and seek medical care from qualified physicians whenever they fall sick.

He said seeking early medical attention was the only way one could guarantee quality healthcare.

Dr Bawa made the call at the opening of the Crown Medical Centre at Adenta West, near Madina.

The 10-bed facility has Out-Patients Department, Electro-Cardiograph (ECG), Pharmacy, Laboratory and Ultra-Sound Scan Department.

Dr Bawa said the Medical Centre was set up to provide quality and affordable healthcare adding that plans to include a dental clinic and mother and child unit were underway.

Dr Bawa said the vision of the Centre was to be an unparalleled provider of healthcare services driven by a determination to constantly learn whilst contributing to human improvement.

The Centre held free medical screening for the community as part of the opening.