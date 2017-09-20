Come clean on ‘secret’ fuel price increases – Jinapor dares government

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017



A former Deputy Minister for Power, John Jinapor, has challenged government to make public detailed information on the recent increases in fuel prices.

According to him, the government’s decision to “clandestinely” increase the price of fuel is “unfortunate”.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, John Jinapor said the fuel price increase is an indication of the government’s failure to keep up with its campaign promise of removing taxes that contribute to the fuel price build up.

“I went to the pump today [Tuesday], and realized there is an increment. NPA and government must come out clear on what is happening. This idea of clandestinely increasing fuel prices is most unfortunate. If you increase fuel prices, communicate it, so that there is no ambiguity,” John Jinapor said.

Some drivers, especially in Accra, have in the past week complained about an exponential increase in the price of fuel at various fuel stations although there has not been any official communication from the government or any agency in the petroleum sector to that effect.

Information available to citifmonline.com indicates that, the price of fuel hit an all-year record high this month [September], with Diesel being sold at GH¢4.29 per litre, and Petrol being sold at GH¢ 4.23.

In July, diesel was sold at about GH¢ 3.77 per litre, while petrol was sold at GH¢ 3.76. John Jinapor alleged that some drivers had begun increasing transport fares, although there has not been any general talk about increases in transport fares.

“Some drivers have gone ahead to increase their transport fares by as much as 30%. I think the government must live up to its responsibility and protect the Ghanaian interest and do what is right,” he said.

The Institute of Energy Security (IES), had earlier predicted a 7% increase in fuel prices.

The increase has been attributed to the marginal depreciation of the cedi, as well as increased global crude oil prices due to the recent floods in the US which affected production at major oil companies.