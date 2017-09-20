Clemonic, Ghacem renovate school 6-unit classroom block in Techiman

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Albert Amekudzi

2017-09-20

Officials from Clemonic Company Limited and Ghacem at the premises <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505895422_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Clemonic Company Limited, with support from the Ghacem Cement Foundation, has renovated and handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Methodist Junior High School A at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the classroom block, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Clemonic Company, Clement Effah, said renovating the classroom block was to help improve the teaching and learning environment for both the teachers and pupils.

Mr. Effah noted that the state of the school prior to the renovation put the lives of the pupils and teachers at risk, hence the need to support the school by improving the infrastructure.

“This is where I attended basic school, together with my Board of Directors; and after all these years, the building had become weak and needed renovation. Together with my four (4) classmates who form the Board of Directors, we agreed to take up the project with support from the Ghacem Cement Foundation,” he explained.

Board Chairman of Clemonic, Stephen Kwarteng Yeboah, in his address, said the motivation to renovate the school was based on the challenges he and his colleagues faced when they were still in the school.

Mr. Yeboah explained that “we the Directors together with him (Clement Effah) remember our humble beginnings. We we had to study in a classroom without a roof for months in this school because the rains ripped off our class 5 classroom in 1989.

“We therefore cannot see our younger brothers and sisters go through similar conditions and sit back unconcerned. It is said, “without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community”. We only can be part of society when we make the conscious effort to give back to society.”

The Board Chairman further stated that GHACEM, during their annual awards, adjudged Clemonic Company the second Best Distributor of GHACEM cement in Ghana and the Best Branded Outlet.

In addition, Clemonic got a letter from Ghacem that they were donating 1,000 bags of Cement to Clemonic to use for a chosen CSR programme, as part of the award package. Mr. Yeboah continued that “we decided to add three more blocks after receiving the wonderful support from Ghacem Cement Foundation.”

Speaking on behalf of Ghacem Cement Foundation, Commercial Director of Ghacem, Nana Philip Archer expressed his appreciation to Clemonic for renovating the school building.

Mr. Archer said Ghacem has contributed to building schools and hospitals across the country since 2002, subsequent to the establishment of the Ghacem Cement Foundation.

According to him, “Ghacem has contributed over GH¢16 million in support of schools and hospitals across the country since 2002,” adding that “we will continue to do this as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Kyidomhene of Techiman Traditional Council, Nana Oyeadeeye Asa Akompanin, speaking on behalf of the Omanhene of Techiman Traditional Council, called on Clemonic Company and Ghacem to consider renovating the remaining classroom blocks.

Nana Akompanin thanked Clemonic and Ghacem for their support and called on other corporate organisations to emulate this laudable gesture.

The Kyidomhene further called on parents to ensure that their wards are educated; and encouraged teachers and the school authorities to maintain the school building.