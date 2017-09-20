CIMG 2015 Marketing Man Of The Year speaks on leadership

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

2017-09-19

The group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, Patrick Akpe Akorli has attributed the successes chalked by the company to its right leadership.

Delivering a lecture on leadership organised by the CIMG for the 2015 Marketing Man of the Year, Patrick Akorli charged organisational heads to eschew acts that would spell doom for their organisations.

“Once you want to lead people, it means you must become part and parcel of the people. You must have knowledge, you must analyse, you must have the competence, you must have the fortitude, and you must have the trust, transparency and fair play. One of the things that is lacking here in Ghana, now, whether in the villages or everywhere is integrity. 80% of us, if someone were to come to assess us, that is where we are failing,” he said.

He advised young leaders to be doers and not talkers so they could make tremendous impact in society. “We want to look at the practicality. We are all talking, nobody wants to work. While others are working 24 hours, we decide to be talking half the day. Everybody in Ghana, we are talking! Those who are working are few and the whole thing is about production,” he opined.

Special guest for the CIMG Leadership lecture and Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal, stated that government is bent on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Ghana. “The President has said that Ghana would be the most business friendly nation in Africa. What does it mean? We will continue to improve the macro-economic environment.”



Under the leadership of Patrick Akorli, GOIL was named Petroleum Company of the year 2015 at the 27th CIMG performance awards.

GOIL’s CEO, Patrick Akorli himself was also adjudged the 2015 Marketing Man of the Year at the 27th (CIMG) performance awards for his leadership role which has consolidated the position of GOIL in the petroleum industry.

In 2012, GOIL embarked on a massive rebranding strategy of most of its service stations which improved the prospect of the company under Patrick Akorli.

Again, GOIL service stations have seen an increase from 165 in 2years to over 320 currently.

GOIL, also took a giant step in the bunkering industry with the construction of 3 marine gas oil tanks at the secondi naval base and a 13.5 million litre Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Tank facility in Takoradi which was solely funded by GOIL from its internal generated funds at a cost of Fifteen Million Dollar.

GOIL, is currently the leading oil marketing company in the country. The company has also been adjudged the second best company by Ghana Club 100.