BECE candidates threaten suicide over cancelled papers

Educational authorities in the area are appealing for calm as they intervene in the matter

Angry BECE candidates at Nzema East in the Western region whose papers have been cancelled have threatened to attack their former teachers and also commit suicide.

Scores of the students who cannot benefit from the free SHS due to the cancellation of their English language papers stormed their former schools with eggs to invoke curses Tuesday.

Some of the students who spoke to a local reporter said: “When we heard the results were in, I went to check and I realized the English Language was not part so I attempted suicide but fortunately my uncle saw me and took it away from me, it’s very depressing to see your mates going to school while you sit at home because someone has decided to withhold our results”.

“I don’t understand why they have withheld my results, my mates are going to school and I’m here at home if nothing is done about the situation I will drink rat poison and end my life,” an aggrieved student said.

