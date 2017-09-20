Bawumia launches Free SHS policy in Tamale

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505896053_307_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, which took off on September 12, is a priority project for the Government and it will find the necessary resources to implement it.

He said this when he launched the Free SHS Policy in the Northern Region at the Tamale Senior High School on Tuesday.

He said the Policy had been well thought through and gave the assurance that it would be sustained to help unlock the progress of the people.

He said the Free SHS would cost the country about a trillion Ghana cedis next year adding that the Government was prepared to find the resources to sustain it.

He said so far a total of 400,000 students had been placed into SHSs across the country representing 94 per cent of qualified students.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that the Government would work to motivate teachers and improve infrastructure at schools to ensure improved education outcomes.

He later visited the Ghana Senior High School and the Tamale Girls SHS where he addressed the students on the Free SHS Policy.

