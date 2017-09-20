Armed soldiers besiege Alfred Woyome’s house

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

It has emerged that the house of embattled business man, Alfred Woyome was besieged by armed security officials believed to be from the Army base.

Media reports show that these security officials, numbering close to 20 had stormed the house of the businessman as part of attempts to prevent him from travelling outside the country as reports claims that “operatives picked intelligence that Mr Woyome, from whom the state is trying to retrieve GHS51.2million, had plans of travelling out of the country thus the invasion of his home.”

Other reports indicate that the security officials were in his residence at Kokomlemle to evaluate the exact value of his home.

It will be recalled that officials of the Lands Commission in Ghana were summoned by the Supreme Court to testify in the cross-examination of the embattled businessman over the questionable judgment debt paid to him.

But even as Woyome preparers to face the court on October 2, there are high hopes by the attorney general, Gloria Akufo, to retrieve all monies owed the state by Alfred Woyome.

This crucial oral examination is to determine if Mr Wayome has what it takes to pay back the GHS51.2million he fraudulently got from the state, as ruled by the same Supreme Court about three years ago.