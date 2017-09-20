Andre Ayew’s assist for West Ham United in Carabao Cup

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

West Ham United fans will be hoping that they could play Bolton Wanderers every weekend after a very comfortable win at the London stadium.

Their Ghanaian forward is slowly building a season for himself after grabbing another assist in the 3-0 victory over Bolton.

That means he has scored and assisted two in his last three games for the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of his assist

