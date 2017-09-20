Andre Ayew’s assist for West Ham United in Carabao Cup

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

West Ham United fans will be hoping that they could play Bolton Wanderers every weekend after a very comfortable win at the London stadium.

Their Ghanaian forward is slowly building a season for himself after grabbing another assist in the 3-0 victory over Bolton.

That means he has scored and assisted two in his last three games for the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of his assist

Masuaku makes it 3-0 with a screamer!! PING!! pic.twitter.com/09coyYfrRc — Hammers Chat (@hammers_chat) September 19, 2017