Andre Ayew’s assist for West Ham United in Carabao Cup

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-20
West Ham United fans will be hoping that they could play Bolton Wanderers every weekend after a very comfortable win at the London stadium.
Their Ghanaian forward is slowly building a season for himself after grabbing another assist in the 3-0 victory over Bolton.
That means he has scored and assisted two in his last three games for the club.
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of his assist
Masuaku makes it 3-0 with a screamer!! PING!! pic.twitter.com/09coyYfrRc
— Hammers Chat (@hammers_chat) September 19, 2017