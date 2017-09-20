Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks about West Africa’s biggest media event

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Media Foundation For West Africa

2017-09-20

On October 27 and 28, 2017, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) will be hosting Africa’s biggest media convening called the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) in Accra, Ghana.

The event will bring together media experts, activists and editors from across West Africa for a two-day event that will bring together about 200 influential journalists, editors, media executives and experts from Across West Africa.

Ahead of the event, Sierra Leonean journalist and YALI fellow at the MFWA, Abdul Karim Fonti Kabia, speaks to renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, about the WAMECA event.

In this short interview, Anas, whose recent investigations exposed the corruption in Ghana’s judiciary shares his perspectives on WAMECA and journalism in West Africa.

Please watch the video here: