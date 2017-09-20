Akufo-Addo was a member of CPP’s radical wing – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Editor of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt has revealed President Nana Akufo-Addo was a member of the radical wing of the Convention Peoples Party and he is therefore surprised about the controversy surrounding who Ghana’s true founder is.

The debate as to who the true founders of the country are is back on the table, after President Akufo-Addo, in a speech, said a national dialogue was needed to address an issue he described as “political football.”

The governing NPP, he explained, is proposing August 4th, a date historians say mark the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention, UGCC, at Saltpond in the Central Region.

But pro-Nkrumahists such as the Convention Peoples Party have not only kicked against the idea but accused the President of using the occasion to honour his “ancestors.”

Speaking on an Accra based radio station on Tuesday, Mr. Pratt, who also runs the Freedom Centre, expressed his disappointment at the latest twist and questioned the wisdom in the decision. He said though many people contributed to Dr. Nkrumah coming to Ghana from Britain, an argument some have used to say he could not be the sole founder of the country, his contributions to the struggle for independence is unparalleled.

He said the NPP should remember it will not be in power forever and should be told their exit in power means the proposed date will equally exit with them.

To demonstrate the President’s relationship with the CPP, Mr. Pratt said when the 1966 overthrow happened, Nana Addo’s name was part of those listed to be arrested by the regime.