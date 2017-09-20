Afadzato South District receives 12,000 bags of fertilizer under planting for food policy

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Afadzato South District in the Volta Region has taken delivery of more than 12,000 bags of fertilizer for distribution to farmers in the district.

The supply also forms part of the planting for food and jobs initiative which government is rolling out across the country in order to ensure food security and also create job opportunities for the teeming youth.

The Afadzato South District was carved out of the then Hohoe Municipality a few years ago.

The Assembly complex was completed in 2016 with staff employed to begin work on developing the new district.

As a fast developing district, the Assembly is not relenting in its efforts at making life a bit better for its people.

The Assembly hopes the 12,000 bags of fertilizer for its farmers will boost agriculture production in the region.

District Chief Executive for the area, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza told Joy News that the initiative will encourage many people with interest in farming to venture into the sector, adding that the initiative would create a lot of job opportunities for the citizens of the area.