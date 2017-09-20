A-Plus cannot be jailed for lying – Amaliba

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Private legal practitioner lawyer Abraham Amaliba says the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye- could take civil action against musician Kwame A-plus after the CID cleared them of any wrongdoing.

A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility.

The musician originally known as Kwame Asare Obeng had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of bribery and corruption.

“That on August 27, 2017 A Plus made allegations of corruption and thievery against Messers Asenso Boakye and Jinapor on his facebook post. “The allegations of thievery was dropped by A-Plus but that of corruption was maintained,” the statement said.

When probed further on the issue of corruption A Plus cited an intervention by the two Chiefs of Staff on a matter involving the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“That following a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle Bu had abrogated an existing MOU with them without any reason and that the Korle Bu had not treated them fairly, Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor among others intervened to seek clarity from the hospital’s management regarding the said petition,” the statement said.

The Police CID did not find the intervention by the two as illegal or inconsistent with the laws of the country, stating, “the allegation of corruption of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility,” the statement from the CI read.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on whether there was any law that could be applied in sanctioning the musician, lawyer Amaliba said, there was no such law however, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff are at liberty to take a civil action against A-Plus.

He said, if the two feel defamed, they can initiate a civil action against A-Plus because there is no such law that can be applied to sanction the musician.

If the two feel defamed, they can go to court and then bring an action on defamation to redeem their reputation but we cannot call for the prosecution and imprisonment of A-Plus.

The individuals involved should take the civil action and bring an action against him [A-Plus].’’

He was however quick to add that there was some level of politics in the matter saying, when A-Plus accused Mahama of being corrupt, the NPP hailed him and failed to demand for an evidence to buttress his allegations against Mr. Mahama.

But today, they are uncomfortable that he [A-Plus] had accused two appointees of Nana Addo.

They demanded for evidence. That was hypocritical on the part of the NPP, he added.