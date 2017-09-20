18 State-owned enterprises lost over GH¢700 million

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505894162_507_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It is estimated that about eighteen State Owned Enterprises, SOEs made a loss of about seven GH¢791 million last year.

This has re-affirmed government’s decision to list several SOEs on the Ghana Stock Market.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed this at the opening of a two day forum on ‘SOEs Policy and Governance in Accra.

Vice President Bawumia said there is an increasing pressure for SOEs to justify the continued government support and investments, especially for loss-making and inefficiently run entities.

