Your allegations against Jinapor and Asenso are baseless – Police to A Plus

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has described corruption allegation levelled against two deputy chiefs of staff by controversial musician Kwame A Plus as ‘baseless and unsubstantiated’.

‘From the foregoing, the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility,’ the police said.

The musician in a Facebook post described Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor as ‘corrupt fools’.

The police investigations come on the back of instructions by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a statement issued by the police, it said ‘The Ghana Police Service assures the public of its commitment to discharge its mandate without any fear or favour’.

1. On the 27th August. 2017. Kwame Asare Obeng A-Plus. a Ghanaian musician. ma. allegations of corruption and thievery against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Messers Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

2. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) commenced investigations into the allegations to establish the authenticity. or otherwise.. Consequently. A-Plus was invited to assist with investigations. In the course of the investigation, he categorically denied ever accusing Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor of thievery, and/or receiving any money as bribe. He however maintained the allegation of corruption. The basis of his allegation was that Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor had interfered in the management of Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital and in the opinion of Kwame Asare Obeng @ A-Plus that amounted to corruption.

3. The CID. therefore. followed up on the allegations and interviewed witnesses including the Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu, Dr. Felix Anyah, as well as the Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor.



4. At the conclusion of comprehensive investigations, the following incontrovertible facts were



established:

a. That on the On 27th August 2017 Date) A-Plus, made allegations of corruption and thievery against Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor on his Facebook post.

b. That the allegation of thievery was dropped by A-Plus but that of corruption was c. That following a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle-bu had abrogated an existing MoU with them without any reason and that Korle-bu had not treated them fairly, Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor among others intervened to seek clarity from the hospital’s management regarding the said petition. d. That their intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of the public interest and consistent with their duties as Chiefs of Staff.

5. From the foregoing, the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.

6. The Ghana Police Service assures the public of its commitment to discharge its mandate without any fear or favour.

BRIGHT ODURO

Commissioner of Police

Director-General/CID



18. September 2017