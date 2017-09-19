We are still seeking justice for victims of police brutality – LMVCA

play videoDirector of Operations for LMVCA John H. Acquaah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505784960_424_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Pressure group Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) on Saturday, September 16 marked its 2nd anniversary of a demo that went violent after hitting the streets of Accra in demand for a fresh voters’ register.

The demonstration turned violent when some of the protestors supposedly veered off the prescribed routes angering the police to respond in a hostile way with guns, batons, hot water cannons and tear gas leading to several casualties. A protester Justice Adzakumah lost an eye from the ensuing commotion and now has an artificial eye.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Director of Operations for LMVCA John H. Acquaah said the group is still seeking justice for victims who were brutalised by the police on that day.

He further said when the incident happened they had discussions with the former IGP John Kudalor who agreed with them that things didn’t go out well.

قالب وردپرس

Comments