UTAG divided over strike in demand for academic freedom of public universities

The action is in protest against a court ruling which directed the Vice-Chancellor of UEW <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505794489_940_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, appear to be defying a directive for a sit-down nationwide strike called by the national leadership of the Association.

The strike which is to take full effect from today is in solidarity with UTAG’s chapter at the University of Education, Winneba.

The action is in protest against a court ruling which directed the Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Mawutor Avoke and the institution’s Finance Officer to step aside temporarily until a court case brought against them is resolved.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of UTAG-UCC branch, Professor Osei Kwarteng has called on the rank and file of UTAG to respect the rules and regulations governing the Association in resolving the crisis.

He said the impasse between UEW and government over the Vice Chancellor’s removal can be resolved amicably without a strike.

قالب وردپرس

Comments