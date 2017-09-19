Times brouhaha: Staff deny Managing Director access to premises with private guards

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Aggrieved staff of New Times Corporation have declared the embattled MD of the firm, Carol Annang, a Persona non grata.

The workers have brought in private guards to prevent Carol Annang from accessing the premises of the state publishing firm because they no longer recognize her as Managing Director of the corporation.

The aggrieved staff locked out Management from its Offices in protest over alleged mismanagement and poor conditions of service among other concerns. The lockout was swiftly condemned by the board of the company, describing it as unwarranted, unfortunate and illegal.



Leader of the Aggrieved workers of the New Times Corporation, Diana Bosuh, said they will not allow the MD into the premises.

“We heard on air yesterday that she is coming back to work today so we are here to ensure that the former Managing director doesn’t enter the premises today because we are not ready to work with her..we the workers are working as advised by our leaders but we cannot work with her,” she told Starr News.

There is currently heavy Security presence at the New Times Corporation. The police took over control of the security for the facility following Monday’s protest by workers to demand the immediate removal of Ms. Annang as Managing Director of the Corporation.

Meanwhile, a labor expert has lashed out at the workers for their approach in registering their displeasure at the conduct of management. Mohammed Affum told Starr News, the workers must formerly send their concerns to the National Media Commission to seek redress.