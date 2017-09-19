Thursday declared Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day commemorates the birthday of Ghana’s first President,Dr Kwame Nkrumah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505786853_685_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, September 21, 2017 as a public holiday.

The holiday, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, commemorates the birthday of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The change of name from Founder’s Day to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, according to a statement released by the presidency last Sunday is due to the controversy surrounding the celebration of the day.

The statement said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thus proposed the designation of August 4 as Founders Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

