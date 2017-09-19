The world doesn’t favour Blacks – Nduom

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-19

play videoDr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, President of Groupe Nduom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505851044_237_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 2016 presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has blamed the world for problems of Africans especially African business owners.

According to him, the world has been very unfair towards Blacks and, therefore does not favour people of African descent which have been the bane for progress and development of the continent.

“You must understand how this world works; this world doesn’t work for you and I. When I say you and I we are Africans, we are black people, this world doesn’t favour us. This world treats us harshly and sometimes we are part of that harsh treatment because we too we look at each other, you’re black I am black, you’re African I am African so I don’t trust you, you don’t trust me”.

Dr. Nduom who was speaking at a forum organised at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra for rural banks to discuss and strategise policies needed to improve banking operations in the country, also complained bitterly about how Africans themselves do all within their power to bring down fellow Africans who have been able to succeed in their businesses.

“And so what I do, you criticise not with the intent to make what I do better but with the intent to prove that after all who are you and I do the same to you. We do that to ourselves sometimes. And because of that and other things it is difficult to establish a strong business foundation in Africa and move out to other parts of the world,” he explained.