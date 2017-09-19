Punish A Plus – Azeem

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, has asked the police to prosecute musician, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), for making ‘baseless’ corruption allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff. The action of the musician, he said, cannot go unpunished.

His call follows the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service describing as “baseless”, the accusations by A Plus, against John Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, both Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House, who the musician accused of engaging in corrupt activities at the presidency.

In a document signed by COP Bright Oduro, Director General of the CID, on Monday, September 18 the report indicated that the evidence provided by A Plus to back his claims were “baseless, unsubstantiated and lacks credibility”.

The document pointed out that in the course of the investigation, A Plus categorically denied ever accusing Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor of thievery and/or receiving any money as bribe.

A Plus, however, maintained the allegation of corruption.

The basis of his allegation was that Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor had interfered in the management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and in the opinion of A Plus, that amounted to corruption.

The CID therefore followed up on the allegations and interviewed witnesses including the CEO of Korle Bu, Dr Felix Anyah, as well as Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor.

The evidence provided, however, did not support the claims made by A Plus in relation to the corruption allegations.

Speaking on this matter with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Azeem said: “I think we cannot leave it there because we should not allow people to make unsubstantiated claims against individuals and then go free. There should be some action taken.”

He added: “…. Maybe it is just for some personal reason that is why you did it. If you cannot prove it, [you should be prosecuted]. It will not even help us at all in the fight against corruption.”