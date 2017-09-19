Protect my human rights against abuse – Woyome appeals to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-19

Alfred Woyome <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505854827_363_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Businessman, Alfred Woyome has made an appeal to the government to protect his human rights, hours after some military men reportedly besieged his Trassaco residence over the ¢51.2 wrongfully paid to him.

He said the situation he finds himself presents an opportunity for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to defend his much-touted human rights credentials.

“The President did not come through a coup. He should rein in on his people,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier told Joy New’ Emefa Apawu Tuesday.

The state has been pursuing Mr Woyome since 2014 to refund the ¢51.2 millions he received through a judgment debt.

Ghana’s apex court had ruled the NDC financier had no valid contract with the state to deserve judgment debt.

Mr Woyome was asked to pay back the debts but he has been hopping from one international court to the other to seen an arbitration.

The last court he petitioned was the International Commerce Chamber Court (ICC) which threw out the businessman’s arbitration case last month.

But his case at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights is progressing steadily, lawyers for Mr Woyome have said.

Myjoyonline.com has gathered the presence of the police and military contingent at the businessman’s home was to allow officers from the Lands Commission to value his Trassaco residence.

Mr Woyome told the reporter he asked the men to produce a court warrant which backs their presence and they did.

“If the executive is doing this alone [then] it is up to something but getting the judiciary involved raises serious human rights issue under this regime,” he said.

He said he has not done anything to disobey the orders of the country’s court to deserve the maltreatment being meted out to him.

“But if the Constitution still gives me rights to seek justice until alI those avenues have been exhausted, nobody can disrespect my human rights,” he said.