Price volatility hits foodstuffs in Accra

Prices of some foodstuffs shot up leading to low patronage at the Makola Market in Accra.

Interacting with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Aremiyaw Issah, a 30-year old onion seller, who had been in the business for the past 14 years, said businesses were better in the previous year than this year due to price hike.

He said currently a sack of onion sold at GH¢470.00, one ‘Olonka’ goes for GH¢20.00 and the paint rubber bucket is sold GH¢30.00 as compared with last year when a sack went for GH¢450.00, ’Olonka’ for GH¢15.00 and the paint rubber bucket for GH¢25.00.

Mr Mohammed Zowk, a Lebanese, who had been selling rice and sugar for 12 years, said business was slow nowadays compared to last year.

According to him, he sold 25 kilogrammes perfumed rice for GH¢162.00 and a bag of sugar for GH¢160.00, which sold at lesser prices last year.

Mr Zowk was grateful for the current peace the country enjoys, which had enabled him to expand his business to Madina and Kasoa.

Ms Sarah Mensah, a local rice and maize seller, corroborated the slow nature of business this year and said the price of a bag of local rice ranged from GH¢170.00, GH¢140.00 and GH¢200.00, whilst a bag of maize went for GH¢220.00, with the Olonka going for GH¢5.00.

The GNA observed that a basket of tomatoes is sold for GH¢120.00, a paint rubber of tomatoes for GH¢12.00 and GH¢10.00 depending on the size of the tomatoes.

Last year, a basket of tomatoes went for GH¢100.00, a paint rubber for GH¢10.00 and GH¢8.00, depending on the size.