Police presence at Times Corporation as protest continues

There is police presence at the premises of the New Times Corporation in Accra, as workers continue to protest against management and board members. The workers remain resolute in their quest to prevent their Managing Director, Carol Annang, and members of the board from entering the premises.

Workers of New Times Corporation, responsible for the circulation of the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, on Monday embarked on a demonstration to protest what they termed as their poor working conditions.

Leaders of the workers Union are currently in a meeting with the staff over the matter.

The Chairperson of the Workers Union, Diana Bossu, spoke to Citi News and said the agitating workers were expecting the board members to meet them on the best way forward.

“… Unfortunately, the board members didn’t come. They went and held their own press conference somewhere because they never came to where we asked, that is our conference room. They never came here.”

The Board of Directors of the New Times Corporation described the protest as unfortunate and unwarranted in a press release on Monday, saying it was already engaging workers through their union representatives to find solutions their concerns.

But Diana Bossu indicated that, the workers were upset with the tone of the release, which misunderstood their grievances.

“The tone of the press release was not good for the entire workers because even though they were attacking the union, it is the entire workforce that says no; they are tired of being punished in such a way. If the board has anything to say, they could have come and called for a durbar.”

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) seems to be on the side of the workers and has urged the management of the New Times Corporation to meet the workers halfway and grant some of their easy to address demands.