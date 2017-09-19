Odumaseman SHS lacks infrastructure | General News 2017-09-18

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Inadequate infrastructure is a huge challenge at Odumaseman Senior High School in the Sunyani West District, as the government implements the free SHS programme.

Even though, the about 600 first year students for the 2017/2018 academic year have not reported, school authorities say accommodation for boarding students was an impediment.

This is because since it was started as a Community Day School in 1985 and absorbed in 1989 into the public school system, the only government project it had benefited from was the 12-Unit classroom one-storey block.

Beside, due to the dilapidated nature of the converted classroom-library facility, students have no interest to use the facility.

The library, expected to serve about 1,600 students contained only 18 chairs and six tables with limited reading and other textbooks.

Madam Isha Badu, the school’s Librarian confirmed that students did not visit the facility, partly due to its unattractiveness.

It is also not conducive for private research and studies, she added.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations revealed that the school’s physical infrastructural facilities had never been rehabilitated since it was started.

Majority of its infrastructural projects were funded by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

They included the boys and girls dormitories, kitchen, administration block, sanitary facilities, teachers’ quarters and ICT centre.

During a visit to the school, the GNA observed that all those projects were in a dilapidated condition and needed urgent rehabilitation works.

Also, construction work on a two-storey building project, to serve as a library and Visual Arts studio which commenced in 2015 and funded solely by the PTA has stalled due to lack of funds.

Madam Cecilia Joyce Pogrebah, the Headmistress, expressed worry about the situation, saying it was not the best for academic success.

She lauded the implementation of the free SHS programme, but quickly added that infrastructure development must be improved in many schools for effective teaching and learning.

“Why must students learn under this appalling environment and sit and write the same examination with their colleagues in well endowed schools in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi,” she queried.

Madam Pogrebah appealed not only to the government for assistance, but to NGOs, corporate bodies and philanthropists as well.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have denied allegations of collecting unapproved fees from the first year students, as reported in some social media.

Madam Pogrebah advised the media to be circumspect in their reportage by always cross-checking their facts well.

She observed that until education and health were depoliticised, the country could not develop and urged the media not to support politicians to politicise those key national issues on their platforms.