Nduom to launch rice revolution in Ghana

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, President of Groupe Nduom is set to launch a rice revolution in Ghana by October or early November this year that will help reduce the importation of rice into the country.

He believes in the next four years Ghana wouldn’t have to import rice again as the country will now produce its own rice which will cut down imports from countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam, and India estimated at $1.5 billion every year.

According to him, his vision of achieving that led him to Worawora in the Volta Region where he acquired a defunct rice mill factory which he refurbished and invested in to be operational again.

Construction of a rice mill factory is also underway at Bereku in the Central Region and Karaga in the Northern Region. He intends to build two more of the rice factory in different regions.

Groupe Nduom last year in October officially opened the Worawora rice mill factory which will produce “Edwumawura” perfumed rice in an effort to promote made in Ghana products.

