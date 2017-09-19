NDC to embark on ‘Nkrumah never dies’ solidarity march on Sept. 21

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-19

Some functionaries of the opposing National Democratic Congress <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505802228_102_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on September 21, 2017 will embark on a solidarity march to commemorate ‘’ the Founders Day Celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.’’

In a statement signed by aa Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho, the NDC said, ‘’The March, which will commence at 6am, will move from Nima, through Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and end up at the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Party loyalists must endeavour to show up massively to join the March in solidarity with all Ghanaians as well as all Socialist and Progressive Forces,’’ the statement added.

‘’It is a fact that “Nkrumah Never Dies”, the statement concluded.

Below is the full statement Press Release

NDC Solidarity March

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will be embarking on a Solidarity March on Thursday, September 21, 2017, to commemorate the Founders Day Celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.

The March, which will commence at 6am, will move from Nima, through Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and end up at the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Party loyalists must endeavour to show up massively to join the March in solidarity with all Ghanaians as well as all Socialist and Progressive Forces. It is a fact that “Nkrumah Never Dies”.

Long live Ghana’s Founders Day and long live Mother Ghana. Koku Anyidoho (Deputy General Secretary, Operations ). Monday, September 18, 2017.????