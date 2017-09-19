NDC is now ‘National Disorder Congress’ – Opare-Djan

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is no longer a party or a congress but a National Disorder Congress, the Editor-In-Chief of the Inquisitor Newspaper, Godfred Opare-Djan has asserted on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

According to him, hurricane ‘gbli gbli’ has hit hard at the NDC saying if there is any ‘’wow’’ in any political party then it is how the opposition party is struggling.

He lamented the disregard for party leadership and structures stressing, the NDC lacks leadership, and direction. ‘’I don’t call the NDC the National Democratic Congress anymore because it is now the National Disorder Congress… There was respect for the party in the past but there is no order in the party anymore.

The party has no national executives and program. It lacks direction and everything goes for the party today.

The party is shredding itself,’’ he said. He said almost all those in leadership are doing things in a disorderly manner to the extent that some weightless persons in the party are now the voice of the party.

The centre of the party he noted has broken down completely with anyone insulting the founder of the NDC and what is currently happening is benefitting the ruling NPP because ‘’there is no opposition in Ghana today.’’

He was responding to his Monday’s publication that said former President Rawlings appears to be at his weakest political period as he is widely seen as indecisive adding, ‘’the elf-acclaimed founder of the NDC, as leader, is expected to hold on the core principles and values of the NDC with firm decisions but he is wearing from time to time.’’

Rawlings he stated is becoming a dangerous character because he is not consistent.

The Editor-In-Chief said people are becoming disappointed in associating themselves to the NDC because people are now behaving like little children on a playing field.

The humiliating defeat in 2016 has not thought us any lessons and we are not thinking along the lines of working to find solutions to what caused our defeat in 2016, he fumed.