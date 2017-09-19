Mubarak Wakaso to work under new manager at Alaves

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Ghana international, Mubarak Wakaso who plays for Deportivo Alaves will have to start all over again under a new manager after Luis Zubeldía was sacked.

The Argentine was asked after the game whether his future was in doubt and he responded in the negative because he “signed for a year” and continues to want to do the best for the team.

Alaves said in an official statement that Javier Cabello, former manager of Cultural Leonesa would be taking over for the time being. They also went on to thank Zubeldia “for the work done during his time at the club and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

The Vitorian club is already lining up his replacement despite naming an interim manager. Aitor Karanka has been mentioned. The Spaniard was sacked at Middlesbrough last season but has extensive knowledge of LaLiga. He played with Alavés as a youth and spent 14 years playing in Spain before assisting Jose Mourinho for three years during his spell at the helm at Real Madrid.