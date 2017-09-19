Man murders girlfriend at Mamprobi

The suspect is said to be in his early 40s was said to have had some disagreements with the deceased <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505797710_167_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Mamprobi Police is on the heels of a young man who murdered his girlfriend on the early hours of Monday September 18, 2017.

The suspect believed to be in his early 40s was said to have had some disagreements with the deceased and in the process strangled to death at Mamprobi Akoshi junction, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra region.

Police in the area confirmed the incident to mynewsgh.com but revealed that the suspect is currently on the run and been sought after to assist them in ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

