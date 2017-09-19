KMA takes steps to boost tourism

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as part of an aggressive push towards revenue generation and jobs creation has set up a special desk to exploit the tourism potential of the city.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said tourism was one area that held huge promise – key driving force for creating wealth and employment for the people.

He added that it was for this reason that it needed to be given proper focus and attention.

Addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly in Kumasi, he said they were eager to ensure that there was significant boost to the city’s tourist attraction and arrivals.

He also spoke of the establishment of an investment desk to woo more investors to set up businesses in the metropolis.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said in all these it was important to see to it that the city was kept clean and green.

He therefore called for everybody to find space to contribute to the effort at restoring Kumasi to its former status as the ‘Garden City’ of West Africa

He indicated that the assembly was making good progress in its campaign to improve sanitation, saying, 50 per cent of heaps of refuse, left uncollected over the years, had already been cleared.

He also touched on the assembly’s revenue collection and said steps had been taken to block all leakages.

He encouraged the sub-metropolitan councils to redouble their effort to increase the revenue collection performance

The MCE said the various judgement cases brought against the assembly were being reviewed – to find a way out.

He asked the people to remain patient as they worked to get things fixed – repair all bad roads, improve the street lighting and complete all on-going projects.