Government engaging Togo authorities to address political crisis

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-18

Some of Togolese protesters <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505793858_142_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Government of Ghana is in talks with the leadership of Togo over the current crisis in that country. This is according to a deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu who says the process has been ongoing for some time now.

“What is happening to Togo is of concern for everyone in Africa especially for us in Ghana, we are neighbours and have families in both countries. If anything should happen there, the effect will be seen here. At the top level, there are discussions to normalize the situation in that country.”

Togo has been in the news in the last few weeks following series of protests from anti-Gnassingbe supporters.

The protestors want amongst other things a return to constitutional term limits for the Presidency and also an end of the Gnassingbé dynasty.

Some of the protests have resulted in serious clashes leaving some protestors injured.

But the deputy foreign affairs minister said the government will not immediately make public its specific actions in helping to resolve the situation but talks were on-going at all levels to ensure that peace is restored to Togo.

Faure Gnassingbe has been President of Togo for 12 years.

Prior to his election as president, he was appointed by his father, President Gnassingbé Eyadéma, as Minister of Equipment, Mines, Posts, and Telecommunications, serving from 2003 to 2005.

Following Eyadéma’s death in 2005, Gnassingbé was installed as President with support from the army. Doubts regarding the constitutional legitimacy of the succession led to heavy regional pressure being placed on Gnassingbé, and he subsequently resigned on 25 February.

He then won a controversial presidential election on 24 April 2005, and was sworn in as President. Gnassingbé was re-elected for a second term in 2010.

In the April 2015 presidential election, Gnassingbé won a third term, defeating his main challenger, Jean-Pierre Fabre, by a margin of about 59% to 35%, according to official results.